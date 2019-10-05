To mark the Herald on Sunday's 15th anniversary, we have gone back to some of our biggest newsmakers to find out where they are now.

Thirteen years after he was cleared of raping Louise Nicholas, former assistant police commissioner Clint Rickards says some lawyers he works with have "issues" with him.

"I am certainly aware of comments made about me but I am disappointed they haven't said it to my face".

The 58-year-old now works as a lawyer, specialising in criminal law and treaty-related work, in the Hawkes Bay, where he says he is "living the dream" with his wife and family.

"I have never forgotten that traumatic time and the consequences but Tania and I have a new life, my two grandchildren who are my world and two dogs — so that's my life now and I am really happy."

Rickards and former police officers Brad Shipton and Bob Schollum were tried for the rape of Nicholas for the third time in 2006 and acquitted.

A year later, they were charged with a 1984 kidnapping and rape and acquitted.

During both trials, it was kept from the juries that Schollum and Shipton were serving eight-year sentences for the pack rape of a young woman in Mt Maunganui in 1989.

Rickards said the allegations made against him still upset him.

"Look Louise Nicholas could come out tomorrow and make a full and frank admission that she told lies – but you're not going to sway anyone. Unfortunately that fire is well and truly burned. Nothing will ever change so I have to get on with my life."

Nicholas, a national survivor advocate for rape victims, maintains her story.

"I know the truth," she told the Herald on Sunday.

"I know what happened. I was there."

Nicholas is thankful she hasn't crossed paths with Rickards in court but did so once at Wellington airport a few years ago.

"He knew I was standing there, he locked eyes on me and walked straight up to me. As he walked past me he nudged me."

Rickards believes Nicholas got her job because she "capitalised on her relationship with the police during her trial".

"That's just a crock of s*** for starters. After the trial I had survivors contacting me asking for help. It was through rape prevention education and lobbying government that I got my role. My role gives me great joy in supporting survivors and families through a process that is absolutely brutal."

Rickards has little to do with Schollum who lives Havelock North and is a financial consultant.

Shipton was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of dementia which affects behaviour, speech and movement. He is in a home for dementia care patients.He told

the Herald on Sunday he had found god and went to church twice a week. He showed no remorse for his crimes.

"The bottom line is I think to myself if I had ever done anything wrong in my life I can accept what's happened…but I tell you... I have never, never, ever harmed anyone.

Five years ago Shipton sparked community concerns after being accused of shoplifting at a supermarket and seen on the grounds of a Te Puke primary school. New World supermarket bosses said he was found concealing items of food and police were called.