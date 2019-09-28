The daughter of the 99-year-old man who died after an assault in a Hamilton rest home has claimed her father was heard by staff yelling "get out" to his attacker moments before he was hit in his bedroom.

Police have today released the identity of the 99-year-old resident at Hilda Ross Retirement Village who died on October 6, 2018, as Leonard Hewgill.

His daughter, Leonie Hopkins, told Stuff she does not want charges laid against the 71-year-old alleged offender, who suffered from dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Hopkins said her father's attacker went into his special care unit bedroom on October 4 as residents were going to bed.

Advertisement

"The staff heard dad call out 'get out, get out, this is my room'," Hopkins said.

By the time staff reached Hewgill's room he had reportedly already been knocked unconscious. He died in hospital a couple of days later.

The man who allegedly hit Hewgill had been a well known boxer in the town he lived.

"I don't want any charges laid against this man at all," Hopkins said.

"It's most unfortunate because these people have no idea what they're doing. The other family are absolutely devastated. I feel so bad for them."

Hopkins described her father as a "railway legend" who was one of the last Taumarunui train drivers, and was looking forward to his 100th birthday this year.

"He asked me once, 'Do you think they will give me a party?' "Of course', I said."

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of Hewgill's death continue.