A golden garment from Indonesia dubbed The Lady Warrior has won this year's supreme World of Wearable Art winner award.

About 60,000 people from across the globe gathered at the TSB Arena in Wellington last night to soak up the final theatrical performance showcasing 108 garments by 115 designers from 22 countries.

This year, Indonesia designer Rinaldy Yunardi was announced the overall 2019 winner.

Announcing the 2019 World of WearableArt Awards Competition winners! https://www.worldofwearableart.com/2019/09/the-2019-wow-award-winners/ Posted by World of WearableArt (WOW) on Friday, 27 September 2019

Runner-up was Australian designer Kirsten Fletcher's woven in-tent piece.

Advertisement

New Zealand designer Kayla Christensen won the Dame Suzie Moncrieff Award with her Waka Huia creation.

WOW founder Dame Suzie Moncrieff said each year they were presented with the most extraordinary garments and each year it got harder and harder to judge as there were so many outstanding works.

"This year has been no exception. I have been astounded by the wide range of materials used and the intricacy and originality of the designs.

"It is the highlight of my year and is an exhilarating and humbling experience to view this stage full of the world's best examples of wearable art and to appreciate the immense amount of work that goes into each one of them," Moncrieff said.

The 2019 judging panel included Moncrieff, Auckland-based designer James Dobson and multimedia sculptor Gregor Kregar.