A 2-year-old child has died after a motorbike after crashed into a group of pedestrians in Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a motorbike and five pedestrians along Pioneer Highway in Palmerston North at 7.02pm last night.

This morning, police released a statement saying a 2-year-old child died following the crash.

Police confirmed the motorbike rider was on a shared walking and cycling track when they hit the group of pedestrians.

Two other people sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.

The police investigation into the collision is ongoing

In a separate crash near Invercargill, another person is critical and has been transported to Kew Hospital.

St John was called at 1.31am this morning to a traffic incident involving two cars in Hawthorndale.