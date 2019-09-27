The Christchurch City councillor accused of gross misconduct is demanding the names of the complainants.

Deon Swiggs was accused last week of sending inappropriate late-night messages to three young people aged 13 to 21.

He continues to deny the allegations.

Swiggs told media this afternoon he needs more information before he can answer the accusations.

He says he doesn't want the complainants publicly identified but needs to know who they are before he can respond to their claims.

Swiggs has also expressed his disappointment at the slow progress on the council's initial assessment of the complaints.

FULL STATEMENT:

I feel I have been left with no choice but to speak publicly today.

Until now, I have not responded to the dozens of requests for comment out of respect for everyone involved in this process. I am sure you can appreciate how hard that has been given there have been mistruths reported in the media so far.

I need to voice my disappointment at the slow progress on the Council's initial assessment of the complaints.

I continue to deny claims of gross misconduct and look forward to receiving all of the information I need to answer the accusations.

Critically, I have not been told who is behind the complaints. I do not want the complainants publicly identified. I would support their name suppression but I need to know who they are so I can respond to their claims.

This is not unreasonable – it is surely what anyone would expect ... the chance for a fair hearing.

This is a critical time in the election cycle and it's important voters are able to make their decisions based on factual information.

I would like to thank all of those people who have shown me support at this challenging time.

I look forward to being able to answer questions in the future, but in the interests of fairness for everyone involved, this is not the time or the place to do that.

Thank you.

Cr Deon Swiggs