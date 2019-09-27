Jason Poihipi killed his partner in a jealous rage. A jury came to that conclusion after a week-long trial in the High Court at Rotorua this week. The 19-year-old will be sentenced on November 22. For now he remains in custody, guilty of murdering Lynace Parakuka. Members of both the Parakuka and Poihipi families spoke to reporter Jill Nicholas about their hopes for closure.

Five hours of jury deliberations culminated in a guilty verdict for Jason Wiremu Poihipi, 19, in the High Court at Rotorua this week.

Poihipi will be sentenced in November for murdering Lynace Parakuka last year.

After

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.