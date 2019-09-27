On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Jason Poihipi killed his partner in a jealous rage. A jury came to that conclusion after a week-long trial in the High Court at Rotorua this week. The 19-year-old will be sentenced on November 22. For now he remains in custody, guilty of murdering Lynace Parakuka. Members of both the Parakuka and Poihipi families spoke to reporter Jill Nicholas about their hopes for closure.
Five hours of jury deliberations culminated in a guilty verdict for Jason Wiremu Poihipi, 19, in the High Court at Rotorua this week.
Poihipi will be sentenced in November for murdering Lynace Parakuka last year.
Afterthe verdict was returned, Poihipi's father Jason Poihipi Senior, spoke exclusively to the Rotorua Daily Post about the result.
She described her niece as a lovely person who didn't deserve to die in such a dreadful way.
She said Parakuka's death had been particularly hard on her 5-year-old daughter, now being brought up by her kuia (grandmother).
Her niece had been laid to rest in a whānau urupa (cemetery) on the outskirts of Ōpōtiki where she is lying next to her mother, Luana Raukawa, who had also died "the same way" - the victim of a brutal killing.