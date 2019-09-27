On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The family said that visit came after a confrontation with a neighbour who was allegedly annoyed with the amount of noise the hoop and the basketballing activity around it generated.
The council said it was deemed a "structure", meaning it needed to be moved two metres further away from the property's fence or removed.
Napier City Council told Hawke's Bay Today that while it was not in the business of chasing "small matters", a complaint about the hoop had forced its hand in this case.
Hiha, whose husband is also a basketball coach, said they put in the hoop to allow their three teenage children to play.
The disgruntled neighbour lived more than 20 metres from where the hoop was installed, she said.
"It really doesn't impede him at all," she said.
"We were trying to say to him: 'well hold on a minute, we're neighbours, we're going to be living next to each other for a lot of years, where is the compromise and really why couldn't you have come over and talked to us about it'."
Hiha says they were "more than willing" to ensure their children didn't play late at night.