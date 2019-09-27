A man has been accused of carrying a pistol into one of New Zealand's busiest courthouses.

The 23-year-old was charged with carrying a black pistol in the Auckland District Court yesterday.

He is also facing a second charge for allegedly carrying ammunition, court documents viewed by the Herald show.

The ammo, according to court papers, included three 12 gauge shotgun cartridges.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Last month, a prominent Auckland defence lawyer was found with drug paraphernalia at another Auckland courthouse.

The lawyer was stopped by security staff at the Manukau District Court on the afternoon of August 29 at the screening checkpoint.

In his possession was a glass pipe, two lighters and an empty small clear bag - often referred to as a "point bag" and used for holding methamphetamine or other drugs.

The items were confiscated and the lawyer was given a verbal warning by police.