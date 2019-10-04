A woman facing serious charges of sexual offending against boys was allowed to attend a school assembly this week - upsetting parents of children who were there.

But no action will be taken by authorities, even though her bail conditions state she is not allowed to associate with anyone under the age of 16 outside her family.



The woman faces seven charges of unlawful sexual connection with two teenagers under 16 and one of exposing a young person to indecent material - believed to be photographs and videos.

The charges relate to students at Marlborough Boys' College.

The woman is on bail and banned from associating with anyone under 16 with the exception of family members.

In August the Herald reported she had been attending youth sport fixtures.

A concerned parent has now revealed that the woman was present at an assembly this week at another school.

That school, which cannot be identified, was contacted for comment but did not respond.

Police confirmed local staff were "aware of the matter".

"And after reviewing the circumstances will not be taking further action," a spokesperson said.

The concerned parent was disgusted by the response.

"I'm livid," they told the Weekend Herald.



"It's shocking, I saw the school and they actually said they stand by all their parents. So many of us are outraged, it's a joke.



"I've told the school that if she is there my child needs to be removed, they have a duty of care."



It is understood the woman is not facing any charges of breaching her bail conditions relating to the sports fixtures or assembly.



The concerned parent believed there was a blatant gender bias involved.

They said a male in the same town currently facing five charges of unlawful sexual connection with a child had been remanded in custody after he appeared in court.

"If she was a man, how different things would be," the parent said.

"It's just disgusting that she is able to go on with life as normal.



"It must be dreadful for the [complainants] to watch someone facing such serious allegations to be able to go about her daily activities like nothing happened.



"This is the reason why so many do not report sexual abuse."

The Herald has contacted police twice about the woman being around children who are not her own.

The first time they refused to comment citing the matter being before the courts.

When pressed this week on why no further action would be taken they refused to comment.

They also did not comment on the claim by the concerned parent that the accused was being treated differently than a man facing similar charges would be.



The charges against the woman relate to alleged offending between November 2017 and December last year.

She appeared in the Blenheim District Court in August and was remanded on bail.



Her next appearance is in October.



She was granted interim name suppression.

Her bail conditions include a total ban on any contact with a person under 16 - apart from family members.

In August a source said the woman was reported to police after she appeared, twice, on the sideline of weekend sport fixtures.

She was there to watch a young relative, but her presence sparked outrage.

"I saw her and called police straight away," the source said.



"I have seen her there the last two weeks with my own eyes - it's disgusting."

The source appreciated the woman was allowed contact with people under 16 in her own family - but believed she should not be at public sporting fixtures.

"Sure she was there to watch [her relative] play but, of course, there's 300-odd other kids down there as well."

Allegations involving the woman surfaced in May and were referred to police and Oranga Tamariki.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.