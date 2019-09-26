Supermodel turned businesswoman Elle Macpherson says wellness was her biggest passion and sharing her life journey is her biggest joy.

The 55-year-old wellness entrepreneur spoke to NZME this morning and will be headlining the first NZ Fashion Week gala tonight.

"Wellness is my passion and that's where I put my energy, it's also the area I know most about and it's the area that I can really share honestly and authentically," Macpherson told Newstalk ZB's Kerre McIvor.

"When I was younger, wellness was fitness, today I understand there's more to it than just eating right and exercising. Sharing my journey has been the biggest joy for me because it comes from the heart."

Advertisement

The mother of two sons - Flynn, 21, and Aurelius Cy, 16 - also known as "The Body" said she believed the human body was "incredible" and can thrive when given the right environment.

Elle Macpherson poses in the NZME foyer. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

While in Auckland, Macpherson will also be in a promotional shoot for Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development.

She will also experience a haka and traditional Maori welcome near Britomart and visit fashion shops in the district including Kate Sylvester, World and Zambesi, and sample chocolates at Miann.

This evening, Macpherson will be the inaugural host for the NZ Fashion Week Gala at SkyCity.

"New Zealand...holds a special place in my heart," she said.

"I think it's a fascinating that a country with such a generally relaxed attitude to life and a strong sense of community, also achieves so much on the world stage."