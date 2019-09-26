By RNZ

Thousands of people are expected to take part in what could be the nation's biggest intergenerational climate change march today.

More than 40 events are being held across the country, as part of an international movement sparked by Greta Thunberg.

It's the third School Strike 4 Climate, but this time organisers are calling on the wider public to join - dozens of businesses and organisations across the country are promising to shut their doors and take part.

Advertisement

An open letter with more than 11,000 signatures will be delivered to Parliament, calling for the government to declare a climate emergency and to start building a renewable and regenerative economy.

It caps off a week in which the movement's 16-year-old figurehead Greta Thunberg dressed down a summit of world leaders, and a major UN report warned time was fast running out to solve the climate crisis.

More than 40 events around New Zealand are scheduled today, from large demonstrations in main centres to rallies in places as remote as Great Barrier Island.

"We are definitely expecting it will be the biggest turnout yet," said the strike's national co-ordinator, Paekakariki teen Sophie Handford.

Last Friday, millions of young people packed out parks in world cities like Sydney, Berlin and New York, as part of the global push.

Handford said New Zealand's events had been scheduled a week later as many pupils were sitting school exams.

"But there happens to be a global strike on September 27 as well, involving 170 countries and more than 6300 events – so we are looking at something the same size as last week."

Today's event was organised in solidarity with Wellington protester Ollie Langridge's weekly vigil on the lawns of Parliament, calling for the Government to declare a climate change emergency.

Advertisement

Handford was heartened that workers from 90 businesses – ranging from bookshops and bakeries to consultancies and architecture firms – would be downing tools to take part.