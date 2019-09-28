Ten years have passed and even a sudden change in the wind can take Kerry Martin back to the day a tsunami struck - taking two of his daughters with it.

"I remember everything quite clearly,'' he says quietly.

"The weather today is much like it was then - it's windy and cold.

"We're still living on the farm - although we're not actually farming the farm itself - and we still live among our community that supported us."

The now 62-year-old and his wife Lynne were at home in Matamata when news broke that an initial 8.1 magnitude earthquake

'SOMETHING YOU CAN'T NOT THINK ABOUT'

'SOMETHING WE REMEMBER EVERY DAY'