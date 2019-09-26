Police are continuing the search for the 9-year-old girl who was swept into the water at the Hokitika River mouth yesterday.

Overnight, a search of the river mouth was conducted at low tide.

Today a shoreline search will resume, and a helicopter will be deployed to access more remote areas.

Difficult sea conditions mean a water-based search cannot occur at this stage.

Police said in statement that they were "continuing to support the girl's family at this difficult time".

The missing girl was whitebaiting on the West Coast when she was swept away.

Police were first called to the area around 9.45am on Thursday after it was reported two people were needing assistance.

An elderly man was pulled from the water and treated for shock.

Coastguard, Land Search and Rescue, Maritime New Zealand, a rescue helicopter and a police search and rescue team were then involved in the search.