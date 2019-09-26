Three men floating adrift through the Pacific Ocean in a life raft were rescued by a cruise ship this morning.

P&O Cruises ship Pacific Dawn recovered the seafarers after they abandoned their stricken yacht near New Caledonia which was taking on water.

Photos show the men on board their life raft floating away from their yacht as it slowly sinks into the ocean.

Marine rescue authorities in Noumea, New Caledonia, called for the cruise ship to divert their course to assist the stranded sailors.

Ben, Chris and Kevin couldn't be happier to be onboard Pacific Dawn. Photo / P&O Cruises Australia

The sailors, named as Ben, Chris and Kevin on the P&O Cruises Australia Facebook page, were said to be ecstatic following their rescue.

"Amazing to think this all happened on World Maritime Day a celebration of seafarers," P&O Cruises said.

"Captain Alan Dockeray and his fantastic crew honoured the first law of the sea by going to the aid of other seafarers in peril on the ocean.

"We couldn't be more proud of the Pacific Dawn team. The rescued trio can't stop singing their praises."

Pacific Dawn was in the middle of a seven-night South Pacific cruise and would arrive in Brisbane on Saturday as scheduled, despite the slight diversion.

The men were rescued this morning. Photo / P&O Cruises Australia