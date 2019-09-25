There was no doubt when Jason Wiremu Poihipi rained 11 to 20 blows on his pregnant partner and kicked her in the face he intended to kill her.

That is what the Crown claimed in the High Court at Rotorua this morning.

Prosecutor Duncan McWilliam was closing the case against Poihipi, 19, who has denied murdering Lynace Parakuka, 22, in the grounds of Rotorua's St Michael's Catholic School on September 7 last year.

Jason Wiremu Poihipi, 19, is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

However, Poihipi's lawyer, Roger Gowing, contended when the 19-year-old inflicted the blunt force injuries on Parakuka, he didn't know what he had done was likely to kill her.

The Crown says Poihipi's actions mean he can only be found guilty of murder but the defence argues the only proper verdict can be one of manslaughter.

Justice Ian Gault is to sum up the case at 2pm before the jury retires to consider its verdict.