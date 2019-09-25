Search and rescue teams are working to find an 8-year-old girl who was swept away near the Hokitika River mouth on the West Coast.

Police were called to the area about 9.45am after reports of two people needing help.

The girl was believed to be whitebaiting with an elderly man when they both fell in the water.

The man was pulled from the water but the girl remains missing.

The Police Search and Rescue team, Coastguard authorities, Land Search and Rescue, Maritime New Zealand and a rescue helicopter have all been called in to help in the search.