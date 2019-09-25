A man wanted in connection to the abduction and sexual assault of a teenage girl has been found by police.

The 62-year-old man was found in Tauranga this morning and was arrested without incident a police spokeswoman confirmed.

He is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court this afternoon charged with abduction and sexual violation.

The arrest comes as authorities also continue investigations into a second attack against a 29-year-old woman in Blockhouse Bay on Sunday evening.

Police said yesterday that the two attacks are possibly connected.

Police say they are now focusing on identifying the second man involved in the alleged incident where a 17-year-old was allegedly forced into a vehicle at an Auckland supermarket on Friday afternoon.

"We do not know who he is and continue to ask anyone who has information which can assist police to contact us immediately,'' police said.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said: "We have received a number of calls from members of the public which we are thankful for but we know someone out there will have information which can assist police in identifying and locating this man, even if it is only minor, we want to hear from you.

"Police and Auckland Sexual Help are continuing to support the victims.''

Police have not released any details about the second man being sought and it is not known what relationship or association he has with the 62-year-old arrested today.

Authorities are appealing to members of the public or anyone who may have useful information to contact the Auckland City Crime Squad directly on (09) 302 6557.

People can also send a private message through Police Facebook pages or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.