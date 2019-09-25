Police had to break up a brawl involving about 100 teenagers this afternoon in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

Police were called just before 3pm to reports of 'disorder' in Manurewa, a spokeswoman said.

They arrived to find a large group of young people, said to be about 100, gathered at the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Rowandale Ave.

Police dispersed the group and no charges had been laid, the spokeswoman said. She was not aware of any injuries and no ambulances appeared to have been called.

Advertisement

It is understood the incident involved students from Manurewa High School and James Cook High School.

Manurewa High School principal Pete Jones confirmed he had been alerted there was an incident but did not yet know specific details so could not comment further.

Jones said Manurewa High had a very positive relationship with both James Cook and the police and would work with them to identify any of its students involved, he said.

The school had a strong no-violence policy and promoted its "Manurewa values" of respect, excellence, whanaungatanga [kinship] and akoranga [learning/teaching], he said.

"Any student who has been involved in acts of violence will face appropriate disciplinary action at school as well as the appropriate police action.

"I would ask any of our whaanau to talk to their rangatahi and share with us any information as well as promoting the message that violence is never OK and has no place in our community," he said.

The Herald has attempted to reach James Cook principal Grant McMillan for comment.

Social media posts have suggested Manurewa students were lying in wait for James Cook students coming home from school through nearby Mountfort Park, while others said there were weapons involved.

Advertisement

Police have not confirmed those reports.

MORE