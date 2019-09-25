On March 15 this year, a gunman took 51 lives and wounded dozens more following an attack on two Christchurch mosques.

New Zealand and its people responded not in anger but in compassion and inclusively.

Kiwis from all walks of life, from the Prime Minister to schoolchildren, embraced our Muslim community and put their focus on the victims.

Reflecting that spirit, Herald cartoonist and artist Rod Emmerson worked with editors to produce the Herald's "They are Us" front page on March 18.

Fifty hearts were drawn on the page, reflecting the death toll at the time, and featured the words, "They are Us" and "Together we mourn our 50 sisters and brothers".

At the 2019 News Media Awards on Tuesday night in Sydney, the Herald was awarded "Best Use of Print" for the tribute front page.

More than 500 entries were submitted for the seven categories at the awards by news media publishers from New Zealand, Australia and Asia-Pacific.