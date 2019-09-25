A handy rubbish bin hack has gone completely wrong for this Wellingtonian who was spotted towing his container along the Wellington Urban Motorway this morning.

Petone resident Camden Howard, who posted a video of the mishap on his local community Vic Deals, told the Herald he saw the comical incident unfold on his way to the Wellington CBD at around 6.50am

He said he "had a laugh" when he spotted the driver towing their rubbish bin along the 100km/h speed limit motorway near the ferry terminal.

In Howard's video, he posted the caption "Someone forgot to put the rubbish out."

Attaching a rubbish bin on a tow bar is a long known trick for those who live down a long driveway, as they can drop the container on the berm before heading out in the morning.

But evidentally, this resident forgot the step of leaving the rubbish bin behind.

Many commented on the video, point out other people who have accidentally went on a cruise with their bin.

"Remember when your dad did this," one person wrote.

Another added: "Is this what [name] looked like when he wheeled the bin in Central Wellington."

Other were impressed with the fact the bin could handle the fast ride, "What kind of racing wheels are on that bin?" one person asked.