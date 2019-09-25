World leaders at the UN have praised the response of New Zealanders after the March 15 terror attack, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Speaking to media after addressing the UN's General Debate this afternoon (NZ Time), Ardern said a number of people have raised, and praised, the response to the attacks.

"It's been really notable to me that not only do people know, of course, the events of March 15 but it's often the response of New Zealanders that people comment on alongside the event itself."

Ardern said the comments were a reflection of New Zealand and the nature of its people.

Advertisement

"People saw those images of New Zealand's reaction and that's something that really moved them.

"It's certainly caused a number of people to raise it with me."

Her comments followed her speech which focused on lessons learned from the attack.

She said that New Zealand was well known to the world for rolling green hills, warm hospitality and hobbits.

But now it was also known for the shootings on March 15 that took 51 innocent lives and devastated a nation.

"There is no changing a nation's history, but we can choose how it defines us," she told world leaders.

"These are the people who collectively decided that New Zealand would not be defined by an act of brutality and violence, but instead by compassion and empathy."

After the speech, Ardern said it highlighted things which the Government did in response to the March 15 attack.

Advertisement

"The point I also felt the need to make was actually that sense of safety that someone, such as a young child might feel or not feel, that's something that extends to all of us – not just those of us in New Zealand."

She said her speech was personal for "everyone in New Zealand".

"March 15 was a very personal thing. It happened to our community in New Zealand."

She said there were things everyone in New Zealand drew from the attacks – "I did my best today to share some of those on behalf of New Zealand".

Ardern said a lot had happened since she addressed the UN last year.

"But I would still like to think I've been pretty consistent."

Meanwhile, she said she did not expect to be seated next to US President Donald Trump at lunch and was only told about an hour ahead of time about the seating schedule.

"You often don't know who you will be seated with or will run into here."