Police are hunting for two men after a 17-year-old girl was abducted from an Auckland supermarket carpark in broad daylight and sexually violated in a car.

One of the men, 62-year-old Murray Edward Thomas Robertson, has previous sex offence convictions related to two separate attacks in 1995 and 2000.

Robertson faces two warrants for his arrest for abduction for sex and unlawful sexual connection with a female over 16, Detective Inspector Scott Beard of Auckland City Police said.

The victim was allegedly forced into a vehicle by Robertson at the New World carpark in Mt Roskill around 4pm on September 20, Beard said.

Advertisement

"There was another unknown man waiting in the car who has held her down. They have then driven the victim around and parked up on Roseman Avenue, Mt Roskill, and she has been sexually violated.

"She has eventually managed to break free and get out of the vehicle and sought assistance from members of the public who contacted police."

The 17-year-old was allegedly forced into a car by Robertson at the New World carpark in Mt Roskill on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Google Maps - Jagathjivanram Thulasiram

Police are also investigating a second sexual attack that occurred on September 22 in Blockhouse Bay.

Police believe the two incidents are linked.

"Murray Robertson is dangerous," Beard said.

He was urging anyone who saw anything suspicious on Friday to contact police.

The Herald can reveal Robertson has previously been convicted of sex offences related to two separate attacks in 1995 and 2000.

At a 2002 jury trial in the Hamilton District Court, Robertson, then 45, was found guilty of kidnapping, raping and sexually violating an Auckland woman but not guilty of sodomy.

Advertisement

Over a separate incident, he was found not guilty of rape but guilty of sexually violating a woman he picked up in Te Aroha.

Robertson, who police say was last seen at a service station in Tauranga, was known to be driving a silver grey coloured Mazda MPV, registration HTW761.

Police are seeking a silvery-gray Mazda MPV, registration HTW761, similar to this car. Photo / NZPolice

He had links to the South Auckland and Bay of Plenty areas, Beard said.

Police were asking for the public's help to find Robertson and urged anyone who had any information on either of these incidents to come forward.

"These are very serious crimes and Police have a number of officers working on the investigations. Our priority is to locate Murray Robertson and to identify the other male involved in the first incident.

"The victims involved in both matters are understandably traumatised and both police and Auckland Sexual Help are doing everything we can to support them."

Anyone who knew where Robertson was should call 111 immediately, Beard said. They could also call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 3026557 with any information

you think may assist police.

They could also privately message police on Facebook or contact Crimestoppers

anonymously on 0800 555 111.