A teenager who died in a workplace accident in South Auckland has been identified.

He was 16-year-old Shaldin Joyce, of Auckland.

The young man died in an accident at a premises in Ōtāhuhu on Monday afternoon.

He was reportedly crushed by a forklift.

The circumstances of his death are not exactly known. However, WorkSafe NZ - which is investigating the incident - yesterday confirmed that a forklift was involved in the accident that killed the teenager.

Emergency services were called to freight business Coda in Savill Drive just after 1.30pm after reports of a workplace accident.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

His colleagues wrote on social media about the heartbreak of losing a fellow colleague.

One man wrote of his sadness of losing "one of the young ones''.

A police spokesman said: "Our sympathies are with his family during this difficult time.''