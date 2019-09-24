West Auckland motorists are being told to expect "heavier than usual'' traffic heading into town after a number of crashes on the main motorway this morning.

A crash between Great North and St Lukes Rd on the Northwestern Motorway blocked the right lane, citybound, from 6.30am.

The area was cleared just before 7.30am but is still heavily congested.

The NZ Transport Agency is telling people to drive with care, delay travel times or expect delays on the commute this morning.

"Allow extra time with SH16 heavier-than-usual this morning,'' NZTA said.

Traffic is usually heavy on the Northwestern from Hobsonville, Massey and Lincoln Rd most days; particularly due to continued road works between Royal Rd and Lincoln Rd on the motorway that slow motorists down.

The crash came after another one blocked two right lanes, citybound, on the Northwestern near the Newton offramp just before 6am.

The site was quickly cleared by authorities about 6.10am, but traffic had already started to build in the area as people were heading into work.

Traffic cameras showed at least two vehicles blocking the two right lanes and a long snake of vehicles moving at a crawl on the one left lane.

Motorists coming in from south of the city were not spared either - with a crash on the Southern Motorway leaving the right lane blocked just after Princes St.