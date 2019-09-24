Northland firefighters rescued a man from a tree last night after he was injured by a large falling branch while he operated a chainsaw.

Emergency services worked into the night to rescue the man, who was in his 40s, after St John was called at 5.29pm.

A St John spokeswoman said the man was working at a property on Hoyle Rd, Arapohue, about 10km southwest of Dargaville.

He had been chainsawing pine trees when he was struck by the branch, an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said.

Emergency services rescued the man from the tree last night. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Pictures from the scene taken by rescue helicopter crew show rescuers working up ladders to bring the man down from the problematic position.

He was treated by rescue helicopter crew following a "delicate extraction" and flown away to Whangārei Base Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters arrived to help after St John asked for their assistance.

He was unsure how the man hurt himself when he spoke to the Herald about 7pm but said they were working to get him out of the tree.