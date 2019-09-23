The minister overseeing the Royal Commission of inquiry into state abuse is "horrified" a convicted child sex offender may have been allowed into meetings with sexual abuse survivors.

But while she admitted it was a "shocking situation", Children's Minister Tracey Martin said she could not get directly involved in the commission's work.

She has instructed her officials to seek advice as to what she is able to do and said she has "severe concerns" about the Royal Commission's decision-making abilities.

The offender was the partner of one of the members of the advisory group and accompanied them to the location of meetings, according to Survivor Advisory Group sponsor Paul Gibson.

He said the commission was aware of the convictions in May but the nature of those was only disclosed to a commission employee on August 22 and the commission "immediately took action". A first meeting was held on September 11.

"At no point did the person attend a Survivor Advisory Group meeting," Gibson said in a statement.

However, Newsroom reports survivors said the man attended three meetings - leaving some retraumatised by his presence.

Gibson said while all inquiry staff were vetted by police, Survivor Advisory Group members and their partners were not.

"However, formal screening of the Survivor Advisory Group has now commenced," he said.

Martin told media on Tuesday she had found out about the situation in the morning.

Asked what here reaction was, she said it was "pretty much the same as [National leader] Simon Bridges".

In a statement, Bridges said it was "impossible to comprehend how a person who has been convicted of such heinous crimes was allowed anywhere near meetings which included survivors of sexual abuse".

He later told reporters is was a "gross breach of trust by the state".

Bridges said there were serious questions to be asked about why there had been no vetting despite $78 million being set aside for the inquiry.

The breach is not the first problem the probe has faced.

Its chair, Sir Anand Satyanand, has resigned and will step down in November after the Commission had to deny he fell asleep during mock interviews with survivors.

Group facilitator Harry Tam was removed after allegations of domestic violence and commission ambassador Betty Sio has pleaded not guilty to Serious Fraud Office charges.

Bridges said the issues had now led to people to question whether they had confidence in the process.

"I think it's a question to be asked and it's up to Tracey Martin to give us a really clear sense of why we should have confidence and why this was so botched," he said.

Martin said: "I'm pretty horrified, this is a really shocking situation for such an important inquiry and particularly for those survivors."

But she said when the commission was set up, survivors said they wanted an independent Royal Commission of Inquiry.

"That means I have very little powers over the Commission of Inquiry and that's exactly what survivors wanted."

She would not say if she thought the Commissioner should resign – only that she wanted to get advice on what her powers are.

"We're trying to retain confidence in an incredibly important Royal Commission of Inquiry for this country – so I don't want to be out there making lurching statements to the media that might batter what confidence people have at the moment."

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters told media this morning the fact the offender was allowed in the meeting was an "accident" and it was not the Commission's fault.

"I think the circumstances are innocent – but having said that, it won't be happening again," he said.