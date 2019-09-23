Eight people have been injured after a van and a school bus crashed in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on Hewletts Rd about 9.20am and there were about 41 children on board the bus.

According to St John, four ambulances went to the scene and took eight patients to Tauranga Hospital.

Three patients have moderate injuries and five have minor injuries.

A reporter at the scene said the front of the bus had been smashed, its windscreen was cracked, and children could be seen onboard.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash between a school bus and a van in Maunt Maunganui. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

The crash was in the bus lane heading towards the harbour bridge.

Another bus had arrived at the scene to transport the children involved away from the scene.

The back of the van involved was smashed in and paint had exploded, including on to the windscreen of the bus.



24/9/19 09:21: Traffic incident in Mount Maunganui . 8 patients treated, 8 patients transported to Tauranga Hospital. https://t.co/aoQMwrmrZ5 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) September 23, 2019

Chloe Adair from Hirepool was standing in the yard when the crash happened.

"The van involved was coming to get a piece of equipment. I raced over to the driver and he was pretty terrified," she said.

She said parents and children were on board the bus and they were on a school trip.

More to come.