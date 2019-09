A person is trapped after their vehicle crashed at the intersection of Weedons Ross Rd and Newtons Rd in Rolleston.

The single vehicle crash happened at about 4.50pm this afternoon.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ are at the scene.

The driver has moderate injuries, a Police media spokesperson said.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as the road is blocked and diversions are in place.