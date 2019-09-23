Former All Black Zac Guildford has lost his driving licence for a further six months after driving while suspended.

The 30-year-old appeared at Hamilton District Court this morning and pleaded guilty to driving while suspended, according to Stuff.

Guildford had been suspended from driving for three months on July 24 after accumulating too many demerit points.

Guildford told police he did not know his licence had been suspended when he was stopped at a checkpoint in Wellesley St in Auckland's CBD on August 14 at 12.25pm, Stuff reported. His car was impounded immediately.

Today in court he was fined $300 and ordered to pay $130 in court costs.

He was also suspended from driving for another six months commencing after the current three-month disqualification ends in October.

Former All Black Zac Guildford is back working as a teacher aide after quitting French rugby club Nevers earlier this year. Photo / File

Guildford, who was the first to eliminated on the latest series of Celebrity Treasure Island, is not a stranger to controversy after a string of off-field problems with alcohol and depression.

He returned to New Zealand earlier this year after quitting French club Nevers in January after signing with them in March last year claiming he needed to be surrounded by family.

He is currently working as a teacher aide at St Paul's Collegiate in Hamilton and playing for a local rugby team Fraser Tech. He has previously worked as a teacher aide at Endeavour School in Hamilton prior to moving to France.