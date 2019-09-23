The Christchurch City councillor accused of sending "grossly inappropriate" messages to three young people has today outed himself and denied any wrongdoing.

Councillor Deon Swiggs revealed this afternoon that he is the focus of the investigation.

"I am the Christchurch City councillor being referred to in the media," he said.

It comes after Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel - who was approached in May by a city youth group about the messages which related to young people aged between 13 and 21 at the time - called on the councillor to come forward, in fairness to colleagues and voters.

Advertisement

Ten of the city's 16 councillors had already independently come forward to say they are not the subject of the complaint.

Swiggs, a 33-year-old who is stand for re-election next month, said in a statement that he felt it was "important to identify myself to stop aspersion being cast on my council colleagues".

"I felt it important to identify myself to stop aspersion being cast on my council colleagues," he said.

"I deny any allegations of misconduct and welcome a full investigation into any complaints.

"I will co-operate fully with the inquiry and hope it will be resolved quickly so Christchurch ratepayers have certainty ahead of voting in the current election.

"I will make no further comment at this time."

On June 10, Dalziel she met with someone from the group who described an alleged pattern of behaviour.

The mayor agreed to speak to the councillor about appropriate behaviour and ensured he did not attend events where he would be in contact with young people.

Advertisement

Dalziel met with the group on June 24 to discuss "next steps".

"I explained that the Christchurch City Council code of conduct was an extremely poor process for addressing such matters. There was ultimately no means of resolution other than a vote of the council, and even then it could only be a recommendation," she said in a statement.

Dalziel raised the option of restorative justice at this point.

She was not able to tell the group what a code of conduct process would mean in terms of naming the young people.

Dalziel then handed the matter over to the acting chief executive, Mary Richardson.

She said she was not made aware of all of the issues that were the subject of the complaint until after Richardson met with the young people last Tuesday, where Richardson was given detailed information.

After this she said her and the chief executive agreed to progress to the next stage of the code of conduct "immediately".

An independent investigator who has been appointed to decide whether a full investigation is warranted will start work today.