Murderer Phillip John Smith is again taking Corrections to court - this time over a decision not to let him be visited by media.

Smith has taken a string of legal cases against Corrections over his rights in prison following his escape to Rio de Janeiro in 2014.

The convicted murderer and child sex offender was on a 72-hour temporary release from Spring Hill prison when he managed to board a flight to South America, sparking an international manhunt before being arrested and sent back to New Zealand.

He was jailed in 1996 for at least 13 years for murdering the father of a 12-year-old Wellington boy he had been molesting, while on bail on the child molestation charges.

Smith appeared by audio visual link in the High Court at Wellington this morning, where, self-represented, he argued he should be allowed to have an in-person interview with a journalist.

He said the decision by the Corrections deputy chief executive to decline the face to face meeting was "unreasonable" and did nothing to address the victims' interests, given Corrections had agreed to allow him to be interviewed via written correspondence instead.

"In broad terms if the interview was allowed to proceed by correspondence then the victim interests could not be protected in the way he intended," he said.

Smith also said too much weight was given to the victims' views on the matter, and that the fact they had done media interviews of their own volition over the past 23 years showed they were able to "absorb" negative effects from that publicity.

If he was to be interviewed, it would not cause any greater negative effects for the victims than what they had already experienced through prior media coverage they had agreed to, he said.

"If they chose not to view the content, then there can be no harm."

He spoke of his "treatment" by Corrections since his return from South America, saying the courts had repeatedly found his human rights were not respected.

He pointed to being unlawfully kept in prolonged solitary confinement as one example.

"The court has acknowledged in numerous judgments that it appeared that the motivation for the respondent's decision making was punitive."

Lawyer for Corrections Genevieve Taylor said the reason a written interview was permitted but not a face to face one was that such an interview would hold "greater immediacy and detail" as an "exclusive interview with Mr Smith in Rimutaka Prison".

More publicity would be given to it and would provide more opportunity to cause harm to the victims through "continued exposure to Mr Smith in the media".

She said the proposed interview topics focused on Smith, his history, and his plans for the future, and that this was not of enough public interest to grant the interview.

The respondent gave appropriate consideration to the balance between protecting the victims and allowing Smith freedom of expression, she said.

Phillip John Smith's challenge to having to be handcuffed in court was thrown out. File photo / Dean Purcell

Today's hearing is just one of Smith's battles with Corrections over the years.

He controversially took the department to court for confiscating his toupee on the basis he used it to disguise himself in the escape.

The case made it all the way to the Supreme Court, where it was dismissed as a moot point, given Corrections had already agreed to give the hairpiece back.

He also banded together with "jailhouse lawyer" Arthur Taylor to take Corrections to task over a mass strip search at Auckland Prison in 2016.

About 200 prisoners, including Taylor and Smith, were strip searched in Auckland prison in October 2016 after a group of inmates attacked staff. Neither man took part in the assault, which was ruled "unlawful and unreasonable" by a judge.

Last year he took another legal challenge against Corrections over its decision to ban the release to work scheme and temporary releases for inmates following his escape.

Temporary release and the release to work scheme are available for some low-risk prisoners to reintegrate them into the community.

The ban on the schemes stayed in place until late 2015, but Smith later sought an official ruling that it had been illegal. The court found it was.

Another legal challenge over a decision to keep Smith in handcuffs when appearing in court was thrown out in 2016.

The judge reserved her decision on today's matter.