A 23-year-old man has died after falling off a Lime electric scooter in downtown Auckland on Monday.

The death is believed to be the first ever from an electric-scooter in New Zealand.

Police have tonight confirmed the man's death.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

Lime spokesperson Lauren Mentjox said the entire Lime team was deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of one of their riders.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the rider's family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

"At Lime, we take rider safety very seriously and we are working closely with the authorities to support their investigation," Mentjox said.

Paramedics were called to Westhaven Dr, St Mary's Bay, just after 6pm on Monday after reports of a motor vehicle accident.

The man was rushed to Auckland Hospital in critical condition.

His death comes after a study, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal last month, said e-scooter crash victims were arriving at hospitals with the sort of traumatic, multiple injuries usually only seen after car crashes.

ACC data shows that claims for e-scooter crashes are still dwarfed by scooter, motorbike and car crashes. But one thing which stands out in recent research on e-scooter crashes is the severity of the injuries.

Researchers of the study found that the most common crash times were between 8am and 9am and after 6pm, and the most likely age-group to crash were 20-29 year-olds and riders older than 50.