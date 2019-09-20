New Plymouth District Council is challenging people to "give a s**t' when it comes to voting in the local body elections this year.

NPDC has launched what it is terming a bold and provocative campaign to shift the dial on voter turnout by asking residents to "Give A S**T And Vote".

Turnout in the last local body elections was a woeful 47 per cent so NPDC is ramping up efforts to get residents – especially youth – to vote in the 2019 local body elections.

"Sometimes you need to be bold to get people's attention and we want people to talk about this with their mates and family and, most importantly, vote," says NPDC External Relations Manager Jacqueline Baker.

"Having less than half of our residents vote means we need to do something so we're shaking things up to inspire people to 'Give A S**T and Vote.'"

"We know not everyone will see the funny side and we apologise to those who are offended but we think most Kiwis have a great sense of humour and will enjoy this cheeky campaign," she says.

Jacqueline says it is crucial more people take part as they are voting for the mayor and councillors who will be making big decisions on the issues which touch people's everyday lives.

"This includes a vibrant city centre, roads, water, swimming pools, public toilets, big shows at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands, going Zero Waste, animal control, the Coastal Walkway. It's a long list as NPDC manages assets of about $3.3 billion and has an annual operating budget of about $155 million."

The 'Give A S**T And Vote' campaign coincided with voting papers arriving in the post.

Key information for New Plymouth voters:



Postal voting opened on September 20 or you can drop your vote into a Ballot Box at one of NPDC's facilities - Civic Centre Liardet Street, the Bell Block, Inglewood and Waitara Library and Service Centres, Puke Ariki (Library and Museum), Ōākura Library, Mobile Library, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, TSB Showplace, TSB Stadium.

National Vote Day is October 5. People voting in the New Plymouth election can drop their vote at one of the following locations between 9am-3pm:

Civic Centre, Liardet Street (drive-thru), the Bell Block, Inglewood and Waitara Library and Service Centres, Puke Ariki (Library and Museum), Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, TSB Showplace, New World Merrilands, Countdown Spotswood, Pak n' Save, 4 Squares in Urenui, Okato and Ōākura, Bell Block Warehouse, Huatoki Plaza.

Ballot Boxes will close at noon at Puke Ariki (Museum and Library), Ōākura Library, Mobile Library, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, TSB Showplace, TSB Stadium on October 11.

The last chance to vote is the morning of October 12.

NPDC Civic Centre, Liardet Street, and the Bell Block, Inglewood and Waitara Library and Service Centres will be taking final votes until noon.