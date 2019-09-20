Police have seized more than 200kg of methamphetamine worth nearly $90 million after raids in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty today.

Guns, several cars, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and around $100,000 were also claimed by police in the raids, which was a combined operation between New Zealand and Australian police.

Three men were arrested and have been charged with possessing for supply of methamphetamine. Two of the men, aged 38 and 40, were from New Zealand and the third, aged 47, was from Australia.

Two men appeared in the Hamilton District Court today and another will appear in the Rotorua District Court later today.

In all, 216kg of meth was seized with a street value of around $86.4m.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman, of the National Organised Crime Group, said authorities were seizing more methamphetamine in New Zealand than ever before.

"Since July, Police and Customs have seized more than a tonne of methamphetamine around the country.

"That overall figure is an extremely significant amount and represents well over a year's worth of supply nationwide.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle seized in the police raids. Photo / Supplied

"According to wastewater analysis figures, this particular seizure as part of Operation Ali would have equated to around four months' worth of supply nationally."

Newman said trans-Tasman operations were becoming more common to disrupt organised crime groups intent on distributing illicit drugs for their own profit.

"Today's announcement shows the strength and value of working with our close partners in law enforcement, both domestically and overseas.

"In this case, information provided by our Western Australian counterparts has assisted our investigation and yielded a substantial seizure of methamphetamine, which could have caused immeasurable harm on our communities."

