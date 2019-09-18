A man has died in a crash in the Maramarua Forest in the Waikato.

The 45-year-old victim was driving his vehicle on Okaeria Rd when his vehicle rolled yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.45pm. He was the sole occupant of the car.

Police confirmed this morning the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash have yet to be revealed.

The Serious Crash Unit was later called to the crash and are working to establish the cause.

Diversions were put in place at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Okaeria Rd, as well as the intersection of Okaeria and Kōpuku roads.

Motorists were told to avoid the area, if possible.