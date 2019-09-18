A sex offender who attacked a 14-year-old girl while being electronically tracked for an earlier rape has today been jailed for more than two years.

Victor Stojanovic, 61, was found guilty of raping a teenager in October 2017 after picking her up from the Hornby Hub shopping mall in Christchurch.

Stojanovic drove the girl and her friend to his house before he indecently assaulted her by touching her breast, Christchurch District Court heard this morning.

He then dropped her and her friend back at a bus stop.

Stojanovic, jailed in 2007 for nine years after raping and sexually violating a 17-year-old girl, denied the offending.

At his trial, the jury were not told of his earlier conviction, which he had unsuccessfully appealed to the Court of Appeal.

When he was released from prison in 2016, Stojanovic was subject to an extended supervision order (ESO) for nine years – a way of electronically monitoring and managing the long-term risk posed by high-risk sex offenders.

"It means that the offender remains visible to relevant agencies so that any risk is quickly identified and managed by the right people," Corrections says on its website.

Part of Stojanovic's ESO conditions meant that he could have no unsupervised contact with persons under 16.

The assault, a year after he was released from prison, also meant he breached his ESO for the third time.

The victim, now aged 16, told the court how the assault has left her with a raised sense of anxiety whenever she leaves home, making her look over her shoulder.

She now struggles with anger, behaviour and trust issues, low confidence, and is left feeling "low and worthless".

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll said she was "a brave witness" to give evidence at court and told her she had not done anything wrong.

"This whole offending, Mr Stojanovic, is your fault – you are entirely to blame, she is not to blame at all," he said.

Reports read by the judge showed that Stojanovic continues to deny his offending and doesn't see any need to engage in any rehabilitative programme.

The court heard he poses a moderate to high risk of sexual reoffending.

"It would appear to me that young females are vulnerable when they are in your company," Judge O'Driscoll said as he sentenced Stojanovic to two years, four months in prison.