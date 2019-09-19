

A Flaxmere kaumātua believes a Labour-backed candidate running for the Flaxmere ward in this year's local body elections is a "slap in the face" to the two sitting councillors.

Henare O'Keefe and Jacoby Poulain, who announced their joint campaign in July are up against a record number of candidates all vying for the two seats up in the suburb.

The four other candidates are Paula Mihaka, Peleti Oli, Melanie Petrowski, and Gerraldine Kelly Tahere.

Henare O'Keefe and Jacoby Poulain are Flaxmere's incumbent Hastings district councillors. Photo File

However, it is Oli's arrival on the scene which has Flaxmere kaumātua Des Ratima up in arms.

Advertisement

Ratima, who is also the chairman for the Takitimu District Maori Council, said voter democracy was "under threat of party political tampering".

While it is the first time a political party has openly backed a candidate in the local body elections in Hawke's Bay, it is not uncommon around the country.

Oli said Labour was a natural fit for him and he was thrilled to have Labour's endorsement.

"All my family are proud Labour voters. For me, Labour is about community, and we share the same values," he said.

Peleti Oli, with his son Tai-Crow Oli, says he's proud to have Labour's support for his bid for a seat on Hastings District Council. Photo File

"My family lives in Flaxmere, and the people of Flaxmere know who I am, what I stand for and the values I'll bring to the decision-making table, should I earn the privilege of serving them as a councillor.

"I'm finding people to be really supportive, not negative and I'll just keep on going as I am."

However, Ratima believes "any attempt to alter this playing field must be underhanded, an attempt to lever advantage over opponents".

It may be "acceptable" at a national political level, Ratima said, where there are "many other mechanisms to provide unbiased information available to the voters".

Advertisement

"In my opinion, this is not the same situation in local body elections. These are local folk, putting their hand up and wanting to show a commitment and leadership on behalf of their communities and voters.

Des Ratima says local body democracy is under threat with Labour backing a local candidate. Photo File

"These elections are not about the size of your bank book or political party support.

"Local body elections are the most basic form of the democratic process. Anyone can put their hand up and compete for voter support based on their personality, commitment and work they have done or not in their communities," he said.

"We must ensure that all candidates stand on their own two feet, using their own networks and experience to convince their communities that they should vote for them."

O'Keefe said he sees the race between himself, Poulain and Oli as "Flaxmere taking on the Government".

Poulain did not respond to a request for comment.

Labour Hastings branch chairman Nick Costello said Flaxmere had always been a strong Labour supporter and endorsing Peleti Oli was a positive way for members and volunteers to help at a local level.

"Peleti is here for the people of Flaxmere, he serves his community and this is a great way to get behind him."

Following local member interest and support, the Hastings/Flaxmere branch had nominated Oli and an open selection process was run in line with the Party's constitution.

Costello said Oli must adhere to the same rules as every other candidate does for declaring donations and campaign expenses.