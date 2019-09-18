Just as the Prime Minister came close to wrangling a reprieve and some calm to the turmoil around Labour's sexual assault allegations, "help" arrived from deputy PM Winston Peters.

On Monday night, Peters set about calming the situation around Labour in his own unique way by describing it as "a disgraceful orgy of speculation and innuendo".

Newstalk ZB’s Heather Du Plessis-Allan talks to Winston Peters on the Labour Party sexual assault allegations. Audio / Newstalk ZB

Peters described National deputy leader Paula Bennett's handling of things as "tawdry" and claimed that when National was going through its woes, Labour, the Greens and NZ First had stayed quiet.

The last statement was two-thirds true, but journalists had a distinct memory of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.