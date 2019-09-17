Beginning the day with a healthy breakfast is all well and good, but eating a bowl of cereal while behind the wheel of your car is a definite no-no, police say.

Dunedin police yesterday staged a series of checkpoints around the city which targeted driver distractions.

Officers expected cellphone rather than cereal users to be the main offenders, so were stunned to see a motorist driving hands-free in Crawford St while eating from a cereal bowl.

The man was stopped, spoken to, and cautioned for careless driving, Constable Steve Wykes said.

Overall, police issued nine infringement notices to drivers caught using cellphones while driving.