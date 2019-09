A woman accused of murdering an Auckland man last month has pleaded not guilty.

Colin Adrian Anderson died after what police said was a "serious assault" at a property on Sturges Ave in Ōtāhuhu on August 24.

His alleged killer is Freeda Ellen Witehira.

She appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning for the first time and pleaded not guilty.

Her interim name suppression also lapsed and Justice Simon Moore remanded her in custody until her next court hearing in November.