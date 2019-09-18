On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Unknown to him, sitting on the couch and sharing a glass of port before bed was the last time Garry Harpur would see his son. A moment he would not change even if he could, and one he would cherish forever. The next night, a knock on the door from police tore family's heart open with the news the 23-year-old St John ambulance officer died on the job.
Wearing his St John uniform was a badge of honour for the passion he had to help others, a badge he wore when he died and one he will wear when heis laid to rest.
Liam Harpur, 23, was a Rotorua-based emergency medical technician working fulltime for St John who died of what police believe was a medical event in the Whakatāne Ambulance Station on Monday.
He was only meant to be in Whakatāne for a week-and-a-half, doing office work while the territory manager was on leave, and Monday was his first day.