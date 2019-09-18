Unknown to him, sitting on the couch and sharing a glass of port before bed was the last time Garry Harpur would see his son. A moment he would not change even if he could, and one he would cherish forever. The next night, a knock on the door from police tore family's heart open with the news the 23-year-old St John ambulance officer died on the job.

Wearing his St John uniform was a badge of honour for the passion he had to help others, a badge he wore when he died and one he will wear when he is laid to rest.

Liam Harpur, 23, was a Rotorua-based emergency medical technician working fulltime for St John who died of what police believe was a medical event in the Whakatāne Ambulance Station on Monday.

He was only meant to be in Whakatāne for a week-and-a-half, doing office work while the territory manager was on leave, and Monday was his first day.

Advertisement

Liam Harpur was passionate about his job at St John. Photo / Ben Fraser

His father, Garry Harpur said his son had gone to the bathroom at the Whakatāne St John on Monday afternoon and was later found unresponsive.

"It's all wrong, he's supposed to be standing over me, not the other way around."

His love for St John began while he worked at the Millenium Hotel. He volunteered at St John for 12 hours on Wednesdays: his day off.

"That's just Liam," his father remembered.

He was awarded his three-year service medal this year.

It had been less than 24 hours between when he saw his son last and his death, and he said Liam was "good as gold".

Harpur said he and his wife had been in shock since the knock on the door from the police.

Garry Harpur is in shock at the sudden death of his 23-year-old ambulance officer son who died on the job. Photo / Ben Fraser

"We've been pretty numb ever since, that boy was our world.

Advertisement

"It's just left a big hole in our hearts. I suppose time heals all wounds, but this is going to take a long time."

A job which required compassion was perfect for Liam, his father said - he was a listener who people felt they could share their anything with.

"He can't solve everyone's problems but he'll listen to you ... to anyone who had a problem," he said.

The former John Paul College student was also a "well-respected" member of the 29 Squadron Air Training Corps, which he climbed the ranks of for five years.

He had close friends he met in childhood, high school and in the workplace, and his parents were blown away by the messages of love being sent to him and posted on social media.

"And that all came down to him always being there for everyone," his father said.

Tyneil Norton and Louise Coleman worked with Liam at Millennium Hotel Rotorua and said he was a "beautiful soul with a heart of gold".

"He always knew how to put a smile on someone's face. We have treasured our friendship since day one and it's something we'll always hold close to our heart."

Liam Harpur (left) with his mother, Mary, and father, Garry on a family holiday earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

St John central-east district operations manager Jeremy Gooders said the loss of Harpur was tragic and not related to work.

"It is a tragic loss of one of our valued ambulance officers and colleagues who has served the community with commitment and he will be greatly missed."

He said St John would provide support to Harpur's colleagues, friends and family.

Liam Harpur (left) with his mother Mary on a family holiday this year. Photo / Supplied

Police said they attended a sudden death in Whakatāne on Monday and confirmed it was a medical event.

Liam died in his uniform and he will be buried in it at St Michaels Catholic Church in Ōhinemutu at 11am on Saturday.

The family has an open invitation to all who would like to attend.