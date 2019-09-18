Unknown to him, sitting on the couch and sharing a glass of port before bed was the last time Garry Harpur would see his son. A moment he would not change even if he could, and one he would cherish forever. The next night, a knock on the door from police tore family's heart open with the news the 23-year-old St John ambulance officer died on the job.

Wearing his St John uniform was a badge of honour for the passion he had to help others, a badge he wore when he died and one he will wear when he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.