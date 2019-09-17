A man is in a serious condition in hospital after allegedly being assaulted in a South Auckland suburb early this morning.

Police and emergency staff were called to a property in Ōtāhuhu about 7am after reports of a serious incident.

A police spokesman said on arrival officers found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"A second man was at the address has been arrested and is in custody,'' police said.

Police staff remain at the scene and a scene examination is under way.