Police have been called to two robberies in Auckland on Tuesday night.

At 7.15pm police were called to a robbery at Half Moon Bay, in Pakuranga.

"It appears cigarettes were taken from an individual," a police spokeswoman said.

"Police are talking to the individual concerned to establish the circumstances."

Then at 7.30pm police were called to a robbery at a shop on Weymouth Rd in South Auckland.

There are no reported injuries, but cash was stolen.