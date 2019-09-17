Councillor Alan Taylor's family connection with Whanganui spans more than a century.

"Five generations ago my great-great-grandparents sailed up the mighty awa here, the Whanganui river, to establish the first commercial European business in Whanganui," Taylor said.

"I recognise that iwi had been here for 800 years previously, but since the inception of the European settlement we've had people of all colours and all cultures move to Whanganui. And that's made it a fantastically vibrant place.

"This is my tūrangawaewae. I feel part of it, passionate about it, I enjoyed being on council and I want to continue working there."

Advertisement

Taylor is seeking re-election to Whanganui District Council so he can continue 'building Whanganui's resilience'.

In his video interview with Local Focus, he said his focus will be lobbying central government for help with expenses brought by climate change. Taylor says Whanganui is a town worth their investment.

And he says the social structure, the community and the environment are critically important.