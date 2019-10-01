This month New Zealand's Breast Cancer Foundation celebrates 25 years of helping Kiwis fight the deadly disease. In light of the milestone, the Herald looks at how far we have come and how far we have to go.

Then: Diana's story - "It was just like a matter of fact"

Twenty five years ago Diana Mcilwrick was told it was unlikely she would survive the next five years.

At just 36, the mum-of-two discovered a lump on one of her breasts. Less than a week later, after an invasive surgical biopsy, she was told it was advanced breast cancer.

Now: Carol's story - 'The big thing is getting rid of the fear'

The future: 'We can advance targeted treatment even further'