If you get the feeling that debate about climate change policy has been going on for years and years, that's because it has for some.

For millennials, it has been a whole lifetime.

The first report on climate change by a New Zealand government was commissioned in 1988, a year when David Lange was Labour Prime Minister, the first Die Hard movie was in cinemas and All Black Ryan Crotty was born.

It was a 28-page report by the Royal Society of New Zealand titled Climate Change in New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The most recent big deal event was the Paris Agreement

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.