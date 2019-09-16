Dannevirke shearing legend Koro Mullins has passed away.

Well known shearing commentator and Dannevirke shearer, farmer and businessman Koropiko Tumatahi Mullins died suddenly yesterday, aged 65.

The husband of business leader Mavis Mullins, with whom he ran family shearing business Paewai Mullins for many years, Koro Mullins was a Golden Shears Open shearing finalist in 1993, 6th in King Country shearing legend David Fagan's 5th victory in the iconic event.

Koro Mullins interviews Fiona Christensen, of Masterton, winner of the Farmland Golden Shears 2014, at War Memorial Stadium, Masterton. Photo / Pete Nikolaison.

Among other activities, he took to stadium commentating, heading up a team each year at the Golden Shears, in more recent years presenting, commentating and interviewing in the Golden Shears live-streaming watched by tens of thousands around the World.

The chairman of Shearing Sports New Zealand, Sir David Fagan, said the industry and sport worldwide is "rocked" by news of the tragedy and is sending all its condolences to Mavis, daughters Aria and Korina, and sons Punga and Tuma, and other whanau.

He said Mr Mullins, who was originally from Rotorua, was involved in every aspect, and had set the standard for shearing commentary worldwide, and would be missed by everyone.

Koro Mullins was a Golden Shears finalist and went on to cement a role as a shearing commentator.

Mr Mullins was also a former Tararua District Councillor and former National party candidate.

Tributes on Facebook included "a true gentleman and a good boss" and "Koro was such a fixture in our shearing world, it won't be the same without him there."