Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Stratford man.

39-year-old Michael Tippett was last seen around noon on Thursday, September 12.

A police spokesperson says he is believed to be on foot, and was last seen in the Cardiff area.

He was wearing dirty green farm overalls over a black-and-white checked shirt, as well as grey gumboots, when he was last seen.

Advertisement

Police have concerns for Michael's welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen Michael or have information on his whereabouts to call 105.

Michael's wife Safphire, and two children Emily and Oliver, are asking for anyone with any information to contact police.

A givealittle page has been set up for the family, to help keep things as "normal as possible" for them while Michael is missing.