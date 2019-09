One person has been rescued from a house fire in Auckland's Mt Eden.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to a property on Edenvale Park Road at 4.40pm.

Four crews were sent to the blaze.

The house, which is the rear unit of three, was well alight when crews arrived, but has now been extinguished.

A fire investigator has just arrived at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.