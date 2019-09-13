by RNZ

Former Prime Minister and Labour leader Helen Clark is backing Jacinda Ardern in her handling of the controversy over sexual assault allegations, saying the party has let her down.

Ardern's been under fire for how party officials and senior politicians have responded to allegations against a former staffer, ranging from bullying to serious sexual allegations.

The staffer has quit his position in the leader's office, and maintains his innocence.

Advertisement

Read more:

• Ardern's senior staff knew about sexual assault complaints for months - Bennett

•Woman alleging sexual assault calls Labour Party 'cowardly'

•Mike Hosking: Labour sex scandal far from over

•Premium: Audrey Young - one down - National focuses on new targets in Labour sex claims

•Barry Soper: If political capital was cash, Labour would be bankrupt

Earlier in the week the party president Nigel Haworth resigned after Ardern decided the party had bungled the investigation it carried out.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark says she knows what it's like to be let down. Photo / Dean Purcell

Clark said she could appreciate the position the Prime Minister was in.

"I'm a very strong supporter of Jacinda Ardern, I have sat in her seat, I know what it's like when people let you down, she will deal with it and move on."

When asked why she made that assertion Clark said she knew Ardern had been let down - "end of story".

She had no further comment to make, including whether Labour should have learned the lesson first time around, after the youth camp controversy.

- RNZ